Oct 23 GM :
* Q3 net earnings per share $0.81; Q3 earnings per share
excluding items $0.97; Q3 revenue $39.26 billion versus $39.0
billion year-ago
* Q3 net income $1.38 billion, up from $698 million year-ago
* Says Q3 North America margin 9.5 percent versus 9.3
percent year-ago
* Says Q3 special items $300 million versus $900 million
year-ago; Q3 special items linked to flood damage at Michigan
techcenter, Russia impairments
* Says ended the quarter with total automotive liquidity of
$36.6 billion
* Says Q3 North America operating profit $2.45 billion
versus $2.19 billion year-ago; Q3 Europe operating loss $387
million versus loss of $238 million year-ago
* Says Q3 international operations operating profit $259
million versus $323 million year-ago; Q3 south america operating
loss $32 million versus profit of $284 million year-ago
* Says it saw $600 million benefit from increased pricing
power in Q3
* Says "had record vehicle sales" in China in Q3; "had
record average transaction prices" in U.S. in Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $39.84
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
