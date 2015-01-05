Jan 5 GM -

* GM says dealers in the United States delivered 274,483 vehicles in December; total sales were up 19.3 percent compared to a year ago

* GM says December retail sales were up 22.8 percent and fleet deliveries were up 6 percent

* GM estimates that the Seasonally Adjusted Annual Selling Rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in December was 16.9 million

* GM says light vehicle sales for the year were an estimated 16.6 million, above upper end of 16.0 million - 16.5 million range earlier forecasted

* "Buying fundamentals remain strong and we expect higher industry sales in 2015"

* GM says all vehicles inventory at December-end of 737,444 units versus 794,411 units at November-end