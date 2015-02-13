DETROIT Feb 12 An investor group demand that
General Motors Co give back more of its $25 billion cash
hoard confronts Chief Executive Mary Barra with a challenge to
her plans for building the company and rewarding shareholders.
Barra and GM's chief financial officer Chuck Stevens have
signaled they will recommend returning more of the cash once the
Detroit automaker knows how much it will have to spend to
resolve legal issues related to the company's recalls of
millions of cars equipped with defective ignition switches. That
includes a U.S. Justice Department criminal
investigation.
Several shareholders contacted by Reuters said they agree
with former U.S. auto task force member Harry Wilson and his
hedge fund partners that GM has more cash than it needs. GM
exited bankruptcy in 2009 with little debt, and has since
profited as demand for cars and trucks in the U.S. has roared
back from the 2008-2009 recession.
"Having a very, very strong balance sheet is wise, but we're
beyond wisdom and into excess capital," said Grant Taber,
portfolio manager at Westwood Management in Dallas, which owns
GM shares.
Wilson and a group of hedge funds are pressing GM to buy
back $8 billion in stock over the 12 months following its June
annual meeting, and agree to give Wilson and possibly other
shareholders seats on its board. The group
includes David Tepper's Appaloosa Management and three other
hedge funds: Taconic Capital Advisors, Hayman Capital Management
and HG Vora Capital Management, which together own about 31.2
million shares, or 1.9 percent of GM stock.
GM told Reuters on Thursday it has turned to Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to give advice on how
to respond to the demands of Wilson's group.
The company hasn't discussed its position regarding Wilson's
proposals since revealing them on Tuesday. It said then that its
goal was maximizing shareholder value through both boosting its
share price and returning cash via dividends and share buybacks.
A spokesman for The Vanguard Group Inc, GM's fourth largest
shareholder with a stake of 4 percent as of last September,
declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Harris Associates LP,
GM's second largest shareholder with a stake of almost 4.8
percent as of the end of last year, didn't respond to a request
for comment, while a spokeswoman for State Street Global
Advisors, GM's fifth largest shareholder with a stake of 3.5
percent as of last September, declined to comment.
A spokeswoman for the largest shareholder, a United Auto
Workers healthcare trust for retired workers, had no comment on
Wilson's proposal. Brock Capital Group LLC, a fiduciary that
manages the trust's GM shares, also declined to comment.
GM shares are up 6.9 percent in the past 12 months, compared
with a 14.8 percent rise by the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
Index.
Some investors and analysts say GM could defuse the
challenge from Wilson and his backers by offering shareholders a
smaller sum -- possibly $4 billion -- or spread a larger payout
over a longer time.
A bigger payoff can't come soon enough for some investors,
however.
"Sitting around with $25 billion in your pocket getting zero
percent on it just doesn't make any sense to me," said Gary
Bradshaw, portfolio manager with Hodges Capital in Dallas, which
bought GM stock on the same day it said it would hike its
dividend. He supports adding Wilson to the GM board. The yield
on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond is currently just
under two percent.
Scott Schermerhorn, managing principal with Granite
Investment Advisors in Concord, New Hampshire, which has GM as
one of its largest holdings, called talk of not returning more
money to shareholders "loony tune."
"That is our money and if they really don't have a good use
for it, it should be coming back to us," he said, adding he was
open to adding Wilson to the GM board.
GM does have plans for a good chunk of its cash.
In addition to recall-related litigation costs, Stevens last
month laid out other calls on the automaker's cash in 2015,
including $9 billion in capital spending, about $2 billion for
dividends, $1 billion for restructuring and an estimated $1.2
billion of remaining recall costs.
Some investors said GM's cash generation is strong enough to
meet its obligations and make shareholders happy.
"What matters is that the stock is cheap and you can create
a ton of value by using excess capital that's available right
now," said Michael Kon, senior analyst with Golub Group, which
owns GM shares in its equity mutual fund. Kon declined
to say how his firm would vote on Wilson's proposals, but called
his plans a positive development.
John Smith, a former group vice president at GM who ran
global product planning, has little sympathy for those who want
GM to sacrifice a chunk of its cash.
"You can almost not have enough cash," he said. "GM had run
out of money by the time it got to the second half of '08 so who
would want to repeat that?"
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit, Ross Kerber
in Boston and Luciana Lopez in New York. Editing by Joe White
and John Pickering)