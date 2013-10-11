DETROIT Oct 11 General Motors Co will go
head to head with electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
starting in January, when a plug-in version of its luxury
Cadillac brand will go on sale.
GM said on Friday its 2014 Cadillac ELR plug-in coupe will
have a starting price of almost $76,000 including delivery fees
- putting it in competition with the similarly priced Tesla
Model S. Federal tax credits could reduce the cost of the ELR to
consumers by up to $7,500.
GM said the two-door ELR will be available nationally,
unlike the Chevrolet Volt, which was rolled out first in select
markets. Similar to the Volt, the ELR has an electric driving
range of about 35 miles on the highway and a gasoline engine for
extended range that gives it a total driving range of more than
300 miles.
The ELR will bring GM in more direct competition with
Tesla's all-electric Model S, one of the top-selling pure
electric cars. The four-door Model S starts at $70,000.
Given the price cuts GM and other automakers have put in
place for their electric cars in recent months, analysts are
unsure whether the U.S. automaker has realistic expectations for
the new Cadillac. GM cut the Volt's price by $5,000 to $35,000
in August.
"The ELR makes a much bolder luxury and style statement than
the Volt," Kelley Blue Book analyst Karl Brauer said. "That
certainly justifies a higher price point for the ELR, but
Cadillac can't deny the pricing reality we've seen with other
advanced hybrid and electric vehicles.
"Consumers have traditionally balked at the price premium
these cars require over equivalent, non-hybrid vehicles, and
this has forced a wave of price reductions," he added. "Will a
$75,000 ELR break this pattern? Cadillac is undoubtedly watching
the success of the similarly priced Tesla and hopes to follow
that car's lead. But I'm not sure that level of enthusiasm, and
pricing, will transfer to the ELR."
The ELR is likely only the first step for GM in offering
more luxurious electric cars. Doug Parks, the deputy for global
product development, said last month that GM would look at doing
other EVs in the $100,000-plus price range.
GM previously said the ELR will be sold overseas, including
the critical Chinese market, later in 2014. Company executives
have emphasized that ELR will be a low sales-volume car.
Production of the ELR is set to begin later this year at the
company's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, where the Volt is
built. The ELR's introduction is part of an expected product
blitz by GM's luxury brand, as the Detroit company may double
its Cadillac offerings over the next four years.