DETROIT Feb 11 General Motors Co will
show the redesign of its Cadillac CTS luxury mid-sized sedan
meant to more fully compete with BMW at the New York
auto show next month, officials said on Monday.
The new CTS, which will go on sale in the fall as a 2014
model, will more clearly differentiate the car from its smaller
sibling, the ATS, which last month won North American Car of the
Year, Cadillac spokesman David Caldwell said.
The current version of the CTS was introduced in late 2007
and helped upend Cadillac's image as a brand for older
consumers. However, sales of the car fell 14.6 percent last year
to 46,979 vehicles as it aged and was squeezed between the new
compact ATS and the larger XTS, both of which were introduced
last year.
The new CTS will more directly take on BMW's popular
5-Series car, Cadillac officials have said.
Cadillac also will introduce a coupe version of the ATS next
year, Caldwell said. Executives previously said a new version of
the Escalade sport utility vehicle and the plug-in electric ELR
coupe would hit dealers in early 2014.
Last summer, Cadillac officials said the brand should be
challenging foreign automakers for the top spot in the U.S.
luxury auto segment in two years - a position it has not held in
15 years. Officials predicted sales for the brand should be
double what they were in 2010 within a couple of years.
Cadillac's U.S. sales fell 1.7 percent last year to 149,782
vehicles. In 2010, the brand sold about 147,000 vehicles in the
United States.
Cadillac officials have said the brand will introduce 10
all-new or significantly refreshed vehicles globally in the next
three years.
People familiar with the company's discussions with
suppliers previously said Cadillac may double its vehicle lineup
to as many as 10 models over the next four years as part of GM's
strategy to turn the brand into a global power. The plans
possibly include a flagship sedan, a small crossover and a
smaller car to take on BMW's 1-Series.