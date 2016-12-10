DETROIT Dec 10 General Motors Co's Cadillac brand on Saturday disavowed a casting notice that called for an "alt-right (neo nazi)" role in a Cadillac commercial amid a storm of outrage on social media.

The casting notice, circulated on Twitter and Facebook, said an agency was looking for "any and all real alt-right thinkers/believers" and indicated the call was for a Cadillac advertisement to be filmed later this month.

The alt-right is a loose grouping characterized by a rejection of mainstream politics that includes neo-Nazis, white supremacists and anti-Semites. The alt-right came to the fore during the U.S. presidential election.

Cadillac officials said on Saturday the brand "did not authorize or approve a casting notice for an 'alt-right (neo-nazi)' role in a commercial. We unequivocally condemn the notice and are seeking immediate answers from our creative agency, production company and any casting companies involved."

It was not clear on Saturday who initiated the call. A copy of the notice online said it came from Casting Networks Inc, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles.

The notice also calls for "real current or retired military people," as well as "real Olympian runner/cyclist" and "real taxi driver." (here:large)

Another version of the casting call posted on social media described the planned "Cadillac - Real People" commercial as a "beautifully artistic spot that is captureing (sic) all walks of life in America. Standing together as a union. This is not meant to be offensive in any way. Just a representation of all sides." (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Matthew Lewis)