DETROIT, April 12 General Motors Co on
Friday named Don Butler head of strategy for Cadillac, as the
luxury brand seeks to become a globally recognized name. Butler,
49, had been marketing chief for Cadillac.
In the newly created role of vice president for global
Cadillac strategic development, he will be in charge of driving
the luxury brand's growth internationally. Butler, who had been
in charge of global marketing for the brand, will continue to
report to Bob Ferguson, GM's global Cadillac chief.
GM's drive to make Cadillac a global brand took shape after
the company's 2009 bankruptcy and restructuring. While Cadillac
has been marketed around the world, the pre-bankruptcy GM lacked
the financial clout to boost demand beyond the small numbers
sold outside the United States.
People familiar with the company's discussions with
suppliers previously said Cadillac might double its vehicle
lineup to as many as 10 models over the next four years as part
of GM's strategy to turn the brand into a global power. Besides
the new ELR plug-in electric coupe due next year, the plans may
include a flagship sedan, a small crossover and a smaller car to
take on BMW's 1-Series.
In addition, Butler said last summer that the brand in two
years should be challenging foreign automakers for the top spot
in the U.S. luxury auto segment, a position it has not held in
15 years. Officials said U.S. sales of the brand should be
double the 2010 total of about 147,000 vehicles within a couple
of years.
Cadillac's U.S. sales fell 1.7 percent last year to 149,782
vehicles. The United States accounts for about three-quarters of
the brand's global sales, which totaled about 200,000 in 2011
and 2012, down from 241,000 in 2007.
"Cadillac is continuing to expand in our home market and
globally, which demands that we continually enhance our team's
focus and capabilities," Ferguson said in a statement. "Don's
international experience and deep product knowledge will be
major assets as we take our global growth to the next level."
GM hired Steve Majoros to be Cadillac's director for global
marketing from advertising agency Campbell-Ewald, where he had
been a managing director. He will report to Ferguson as well.