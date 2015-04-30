TORONTO, April 30 General Motors Co will
eliminate one shift at its Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant in
November, the company said on Thursday, cutting about 1,000 jobs
as it makes production changes that were announced in 2012.
GM said it would offer retirement incentives to avoid
layoffs. More than half of the 3,600 hourly workers at the plant
are nearing retirement.
After Nov. 20, 2015, the Oshawa Assembly will stop producing
the Chevrolet Camaro, GM said. The company announced in 2012
that it would build the next-generation Camaro in Lansing,
Michigan, not Oshawa.
The "flex" line, which currently produces the Camaro as well
as other vehicles, will drop from three shifts to two. The
separate "consolidated" line will continue at one shift.
GM said it would record a restructuring charges of about
$200 million, mainly in the second quarter of 2015, because of
the move. It said the charges were included in its January
forecast of $700 million in restructuring charges for 2015.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)