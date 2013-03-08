TORONTO, March 8 General Motors Co is spending C$250 million ($243.46 million) to retrofit its CAMI Automotive Inc assembly plant in Ontario for future vehicle production, the company said on Friday.

The conversion will give the Ingersoll, Ontario-based assembly facility the flexibility to build a wider variety of different cars, on multiple platforms at a lower cost and a faster pace, it said.

The company said construction will start in the coming weeks.