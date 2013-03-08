UPDATE 1-New York Times offers buyouts, eliminates public editor position
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it was offering buyouts to its newsroom employees to streamline production systems and reduce the number of editors.
TORONTO, March 8 General Motors Co is spending C$250 million ($243.46 million) to retrofit its CAMI Automotive Inc assembly plant in Ontario for future vehicle production, the company said on Friday.
The conversion will give the Ingersoll, Ontario-based assembly facility the flexibility to build a wider variety of different cars, on multiple platforms at a lower cost and a faster pace, it said.
The company said construction will start in the coming weeks.
LOS ANGELES, May 31 CBS journalist Scott Pelley is leaving the evening news anchor chair and will work full time on news magazine "60 Minutes," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.