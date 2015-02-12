TORONTO Feb 12 General Motors will spend an additional C$560 million ($449.47 million) at its CAMI Automotive Inc assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, the company said on Thursday, bringing its investment plan to retrofit the facility to more than C$800 million.

The investment in manufacturing equipment, tools, and vendor tooling with suppliers is part of GM's plan to produce its next generation Chevrolet Equinox at that location.

"These investments ... are a further vote of confidence in our employees, our business and our future in Ontario and Canada," president and managing director of General Motors of Canada, Steve Carlisle, said in a statement.

GM had previously announced a C$250 million ($200.66 million) investment for a new body shop and flexible manufacturing equipment and tooling in 2013, to help convert the CAMI plant to support future production.

The Ingersoll site, one of GM's busiest in North America, produces GM's top-selling crossover utility Chevrolet Equinox, as well as the GMC Terrain.

Media reports say the latest investments will secure roughly 3,000 jobs at the facility. ($1 = 1.2459 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)