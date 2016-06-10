(corrects to say GM will increase engineering jobs to total of
By Allison Martell
OSHAWA, Ontario, June 10 General Motors Co
said on Friday it will expand its Canadian engineering
base to reach a total of about 1,000 jobs in Canada's
auto-making province of Ontario as it boosts research spending
on connected and driverless cars.
GM also said it would invest $10 million in its Kapuskasing,
Ontario cold-weather facility, where it would conduct testing
for new GM products and technologies.
Ontario hailed the announcement as a sign of confidence in
Canadian automaking, which has been losing ground in recent
years to Mexico where costs are lower.
Mexico's auto production rose 5.6 percent while exports
climbed 4.4 percent in 2015 over the prior year, the Mexican
Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said in January. The auto
sector makes up about 30 percent of Mexico's exports.
Ontario assembly plants produced nearly 15 percent of North
American vehicles over the last five years and the auto industry
contributes around $16 billion annually to the province's GDP.
Ontario Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid and
General Motors' Canadian president Stephen Carlisle have been
promoting Ontario, the first Canadian province to allow on-road
testing of autonomous vehicles, as a high-tech hub for
connected-car development.
While any new research-intensive employment is good news for
Canadian automaking, the driverless-car industry is still
marginal, and will not replace manufacturing jobs in Ontario's
existing plants, said Unifor President Jerry Dias.
Autonomous cars are "part of the discussion but that
revolution isn't happening tomorrow," Dias said by phone this
week.
Unifor's current contract with the Detroit Big Three
automakers expires in the fall of 2016, and the union fears GM's
Oshawa plant risks being closed because it has not been promised
new products.
Dias warned this week "there will be a strike in 2016" if
there is no new product in Oshawa.
