By Susan Taylor and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Jan 27 General Motors Co will
cut 625 jobs at its auto assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario,
by the end of July as it moves some production work to Mexico,
the president of Canada's largest auto workers union said on
Friday.
The union blamed the North American Free Trade Agreement and
Mexico's cheaper labor costs for the job losses, which it called
unjustified given strong sales of the Chevrolet Equinox
crossover and GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle assembled in the
southern Ontario plant.
"This came right out of left field," said Jerry Dias,
president of the Unifor union. "This nothing to do with Trump,
but it has everything to do with NAFTA."
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has vowed to renegotiate
NAFTA with Canada and Mexico, met with the chief executives of
the Big Three U.S. automakers earlier this week, urging them to
build more U.S. plants and invest less in Mexico.
General Motors Canada notified Unifor in advance about the
labor impact from phasing out older models and shifting
production of a new Equinox model, said spokeswoman Jennifer
Wright in a statement.
GM has been planning the Terrain move for years, but only
recently decided to end assembly of an older version of the
Equinox at Ingersoll, said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global
vehicle forecasting with AutoForecast Solutions.
The job cuts were somewhat surprising, given GM's investment
of some C$800 million on upgrades to produce a new 2019 Equinox
model, said Tony Faria, a University of Windsor professor who
studies the industry.
He added that all automakers pare costs where they can,
however.
"As companies move their operations, somebody's going to win
within the NAFTA region and somebody's going to lose. And here's
a case where we lose," Faria said.
Ingersoll was not part of a four-year labor deal the union
negotiated with GM Canada last September, which secured C$554
million ($422 million) of investments for other plants. The
Ingersoll contract expires in September, said Dias, who expects
negotiations to begin in late summer.
"Everything we've been led to understand is that by
concentrating the Equinox production on our Ingersoll
facilities, everything was going to be fine," Dias said.
"There is a solution. They should halt plans immediately to
shift the Terrain to Mexico."
GM said earlier in January that it would invest an
additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and move
some parts production from Mexico to the United States.
($1 = 1.3123 Canadian dollars)
