TORONTO, June 1 General Motors Co said on
Friday that it expects to close one of the two lines at its
Oshawa, Ontario assembly plant by June 1, 2013.
The consolidated assembly line, which employs about 2,000
workers, was originally expected to cease production in 2008, GM
announced in November 2005. But production was extended due to
market demand for the Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Equinox
crossover, GM said.
"It is too early to predict accurately the job impacts
related to these scheduling actions which will unfold over the
next year as some employees may elect to retire and others will
be on indefinite layoff," General Motors of Canada
communications director Faye Roberts said in an email.
The company notified Canadian Auto Workers employees on
Friday that one of three shifts on the consolidated line will be
removed in the fourth quarter of 2012.
A second shift will stop in the first quarter of 2013 and
the consolidated line will cease entirely when production of the
current generation Chevrolet Impala ends, likely in June.
The Oshawa plant's second assembly line, a flex line, builds
the Chevrolet Camaro, Camaro Convertible, Buick Regal and
Cadillac XTS. It will be a manufacturing location for the next
generation Chevrolet Impala starting in 2013.