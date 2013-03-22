TORONTO, March 22 The Canadian Auto Workers has
canceled a Sunday ratification vote on a new contract for union
members at a General Motor Co assembly plant in
Ingersoll, Ontario, after negotiations hit a snag.
The CAW, which represents about 2,500 workers at CAMI
Automotive Inc, have been bargaining over a new contract months
ahead of the current deal's September expiration.
Mike Van Boekel, chairman of the CAMI plant unit of CAW's
Local 88, said on Friday the union and GM had yet to reach a
deal and there were still unresolved issues between the two
sides. He declined to provide further details.
The union, which had set the March 24 deadline as early as
January, had previously said it would seek the same core terms
as in the contract negotiated in September 2012 for CAW members
at other GM plants in Ontario.
In an update issued earlier this week, the union said talks
were "moving slowly".
"We believe we've still got a long way to go before a final,
acceptable, deal can be reached," the bargaining committee wrote
in a post on Local 88's website.
A Globe and Mail report said one of the issues involved is
the status of about 350 temporary workers at the plant. Under
the four-year master contract negotiated in the fall, temporary
workers at GM's Oshawa, Ontario, plant were made permanent.
"Discussions with the CAW regarding CAMI are ongoing. We
have been working closely with the CAW towards positioning CAMI
favourably for the future given the challenges faced by Canadian
manufacturers," said GM Canada's corporate communications
manager, Adria MacKenzie, in an emailed statement.
Earlier this month, the Detroit automaker announced it was
spending C$250 million to retrofit the CAMI plant for future
vehicle production. The CAW expressed confidence at the time
that the investment would result in more job security.
The CAMI plant, which operates 24 hours a day, six days a
week, with mandatory overtime, is running at full capacity
producing the popular crossover utility models Chevrolet Equinox
and the GMC Terrain.