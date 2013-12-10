DETROIT Dec 10 General Motors Co on
Tuesday said Chief Executive Dan Akerson will step down next
month and be replaced by Mary Barra, the company's global
product development chief, marking the first time a major U.S.
automaker has been led by a woman.
The company said in a statement that Akerson, who is also
the chairman, will leave on Jan. 15, pulling ahead his planned
departure by several months. His wife was recently diagnosed
with an advanced stage of cancer.
Barra, 51, the executive vice president for global product
development, purchasing and supply chain, was elected by the
company board as the next CEO and will become a director.
Theodore Solso, 66, will succeed Akerson, 65, as chairman.