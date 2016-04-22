DETROIT, April 22 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra's compensation for 2015 rose 72 percent from the prior year as she guided the company to record profits, the company said on Friday.

Much of Barra's compensation was tied to stock awards she cannot yet cash in, and some of those awards are tied to share price performance. The total amount of last year's compensation she could realize last year was $7.3 million, GM said.

Her compensation included a one-time grant last June of stock that could be valued at $11.2 million, which is tied to the stock being at least $31.32 per share. That award vests over more than four years.

Barra, 54, became GM CEO in Janaury 2014 and steered the company through a massive safety recall and costly litigation related to ignition switches in older-model small cars.

In 2015, GM reported record revenue of $152.4 billion and record EBIT-adjusted earnings of $10.8 billion.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)