DETROIT, April 22 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Mary Barra's compensation for 2015 rose 72 percent
from the prior year as she guided the company to record profits,
the company said on Friday.
Much of Barra's compensation was tied to stock awards she
cannot yet cash in, and some of those awards are tied to share
price performance. The total amount of last year's compensation
she could realize last year was $7.3 million, GM said.
Her compensation included a one-time grant last June of
stock that could be valued at $11.2 million, which is tied to
the stock being at least $31.32 per share. That award vests over
more than four years.
Barra, 54, became GM CEO in Janaury 2014 and steered the
company through a massive safety recall and costly litigation
related to ignition switches in older-model small cars.
In 2015, GM reported record revenue of $152.4 billion and
record EBIT-adjusted earnings of $10.8 billion.
