DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra's salary, bonus and awards dropped more than 20 percent in 2016 because of one-time awards that boosted her salary the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

According to the filing, Barra's total compensation for 2016 was $22.6 million, down from $28.6 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)