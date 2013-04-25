April 25 General Motors Co paid its Chief Executive Dan Akerson $11.1 million in 2012, up 44 percent from a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

While Akerson's salary remained at $1.7 million, his stock awards for 2012 totaled $9.3 million, up from $5.9 million in 2011.

Akerson was paid a total of $7.7 million in 2011, including stock awards.