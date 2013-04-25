BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says does not exclude any options to increase T-Mobile US value
* CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Akerson's total compensation up 44 percent from 2011
* CEO vested $2 million restricted stock options awarded in 2011
April 25 General Motors Co paid Chief Executive Dan Akerson $11.1 million in 2012, a 44 percent increase from 2011 due to $2 million in restricted stock units that Akerson received in 2011 but vested in 2012.
Akerson's salary remained at $1.7 million. His stock awards totaled $7.3 million, excluding the $2 million he was awarded in 2011, GM said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. ()
His pay package was $7.7 million in 2011.
The largest U.S. automaker has set a $9 million target for Akerson's compensation due to restrictions set by the U.S. government.
GM executives are governed by a special paymaster from the government as part of provisions put in place after the company's U.S.-funded bankruptcy restructuring in 2009.
Media reports said in February that GM wanted to pay its top executive $11.1 million for 2013, which the company had denied.
Akerson's salary lags that of Ford Motor Co's CEO, Alan Mulally, who was paid $21 million, including stock awards, options and other perks in 2012.
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage: