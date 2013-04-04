April 4 General Motors Co Chief Executive
Dan Akerson said on Thursday the U.S. auto industry will see
strong demand for the next four or five years as more drivers
continue to replace their aging vehicles.
U.S. industry executives have repeatedly said pent-up demand
is helping to drive sales as customers are forced to replace
cars and trucks whose average age tops an all-time high of 11
years.
"There's this underlying strength that may go for the next
four or five years until we get it back to eight, nine (year)
range of average age of the car ..." in the United States,
Akerson said on the CNBC cable news channel.
He also said GM is closely watching the tensions between
North Korea and South Korea. The No. 1 U.S. automaker has five
plants in South Korea and exports thousands of cars to other
markets from there.
"Anything that goes on in Korea is critically important to
our global production," he said.
Akerson said it would be difficult to shift production from
South Korea. In answer to a question, Akerson said it was fair
to say continued escalation of tensions in that region would
cause GM to look at moving production elsewhere long term.