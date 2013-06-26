By Ben Klayman
WARREN, Mich., June 26 General Motors Co's
introduction of its redesigned full-size pickup trucks,
which are critical to boosting profits, has probably been the
U.S. automaker's smoothest product launch ever, Chief Executive
Officer Dan Akerson said on Wednesday.
The introduction of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC
Sierra is crucial, as the big trucks generate more than $12,000
per vehicle in profits. It is the most important vehicle
introduction for the Detroit automaker since its bankruptcy and
$50 billion U.S. taxpayer-funded bailout in 2009.
The trucks, which were last redesigned in 2006, are also a
linchpin in GM's ongoing battle with No. 2 U.S. carmaker Ford
Motor Co, whose F-150 truck is the auto industry's
top-selling vehicle. GM's rollout will continue through this
year and into next as it introduces different models of the big
trucks and companion full-size SUVs.
GM's current big trucks and related SUVs account for about
60 percent of the company's global profit, according to
analysts. Citi has estimated the new models could bring the
automaker more than $1 billion in additional operating earnings
in 2013 and 2014.
"We've produced tens of thousands of these new trucks,"
Akerson told reporters at the company's technical center in
suburban Detroit. "Initial cut is it's probably our best launch
ever."
Akerson was at the technical center in Warren, Michigan, to
celebrate GM's performance in last week's J.D. Power and
Associates initial quality study. The No. 1 U.S. automaker led
the industry, with eight vehicles garnering top honors in their
segments. He called it the most memorable day in his GM tenure,
topping the November 2010 initial public stock offering.
David Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D.
Power, said things would only get tougher for GM. Many of this
year's award winners were older models, while the company is
launching numerous redesigned vehicles, including the new
pickups, in 2013 and 2014.
Sargent was in attendance to present the awards in front of
more than 1,000 GM employees and dealer officials.
New models typically have more quality and customer
satisfaction issues, causing scores on J.D. Power's survey to be
lower. However, Akerson cited the Buick Encore SUV, a newly
launched vehicle that still managed to win the J.D. Power
quality award for its segment.
Sargent also told employees they had only done half the
work. While the company has raised the quality of its vehicles,
the perception with the public still lags.
"The perception of your quality is nowhere near where the
reality is," he said. "You have the best initial quality in the
industry, and if you go out on the street, nobody would say
that."
He said 44 percent of GM customers cited expected
reliability as a major factor that drove them to buy one of the
company's vehicles. That number is 67 percent for Toyota Motor
Corp and 72 percent for Honda Motor Co.
Akerson acknowledged as much. "This honor will mean very
little if we do not build on it," he told employees. "I don't
want to backslide."
Akerson also announced that Alicia Boler-Davis would shift
her responsibilities for quality and customer experience to a
global scale from just the U.S. market. She will report directly
to Akerson.
GM has made customer satisfaction a focus, saying every
percentage point gained in the company's customer retention rate
equals $700 million in annual revenue.
Shares of GM were up 0.8 percent at $32.08 in morning
trading.