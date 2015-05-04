By Bernie Woodall
| KANSAS CITY, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kansas May 4 General Motors Co
chief executive said the company will be able to convince
investors about the value of the automaker's stock over time.
"This is a business that is not made on a quarter by quarter
basis," CEO Mary Barra told reporters at a roundtable interview
at GM's assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas.
"We just need to continue to have strong performance, which
we did in the first quarter, quarter after quarter, year after
year, focus on the right products, the right technology, quality
and our customers and over time, we will earn that reputation."
Barra said that she has not met with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
and that GM has its "own plan" regarding investing product
development.