DETROIT May 14 General Motors Co's main brand Chevrolet will introduce a new small crossover SUV at the Paris auto show in September, the company said on Monday.

The Chevrolet Trax will be sold in 140 countries and will be introduced first in Mexico in the fourth quarter of this year. But it will not be sold in the United States.

The Trax is slightly smaller than the Chevrolet Equinox crossover SUV, which is sold only in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

The Trax will be built on the same underpinning platform as the Aveo and Sonic subcompact sedan. That subcompact sedan is sold as Sonic in the U.S. and Canadian markets and as the Aveo in the rest of the world.

Details including price, weight, length and fuel economy of the Trax were not released.

U.S. sales of the Equinox crossover SUV rose 16 percent to about 70,000 in the first four months of this year.

Among crossover SUVs, the Equinox is No. 3 in the U.S. market, behind the Honda Motor Co CR-V at about 98,000 sales through April and the Ford Motor Co Escape at nearly 75,000 in sales.