BEIJING Jan 9 General Motors and its joint ventures sold 2.55 million vehicles in China in 2011, up 8.3 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.

Sales came to 196,797 vehicles in December, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

GM, the largest overseas automaker in China, operates auto manufacturing ventures in the country with SAIC Motor and FAW Group.