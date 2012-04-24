BEIJING, April 24 GM China joint venture Shanghai-GM-Wuling (SGMW) will launch a new vehicle under the Baojun Chinese brand each year starting in 2014, an executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Beijing auto show, Karl Slym, vice president at SGMW, added that Baojun expected 2012 sales of at least 94,000 of its Baojun 630 model in its first full year of production.

It had a two percent share of the compact-car segment in the partial year last year and that jumped to 8 percent in the first two months of this year, Slym said.

"We can be very happy with how Baojun has launched its career," Slym said.

Separately, Matt Tsien, vice president of the company's international operations division, said the Chevrolet mini-car Lichi model would "soon" be shifted to Baojun's brand line-up.