BEIJING, April 3 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 290,538 vehicles in the country in March, up 12.6 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

That compares with a 10.6 percent year-on-year fall in February, though those figures take account of a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.