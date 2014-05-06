BEIJING May 6 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 278,263 vehicles in China in April, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

The company's sales in the first four months of the year came to 1,197,375 vehicles, up 11 percent from the same period a year earlier.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Sunil Nair)