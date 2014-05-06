BRIEF-Bonterra Energy says credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 mln
* Bonterra Energy Corp - following its annual banking review in april 2017, credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 million.
BEIJING May 6 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 278,263 vehicles in China in April, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.
The company's sales in the first four months of the year came to 1,197,375 vehicles, up 11 percent from the same period a year earlier.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LIMA, April 19 Workers at miner Southern Copper in Peru completed their tenth day of an indefinite strike on Wednesday, though the company said it had not significantly impacted output.