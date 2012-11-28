Nov 28 General Motors Co and its Chinese
joint-venture partners said on Wednesday they plan to build a $1
billion auto assembly plant in the city of Chongqing as part of
its push to remain the leader in the world's largest auto
market.
GM, SAIC Motor Corp and Wuling Motors Holdings
Ltd said they will begin construction of the plant
early next year pending relevant Chinese government approvals.
The 6.6 billion Chinese yuan ($1.06 billion) first phase is
scheduled to open in 2015.
The plant will have an annual production capacity of 400,000
vehicles and engines, although the partners did not disclose
what vehicles will be built there.
The new plant is part of SAIC-GM-Wuling's push to reach its
production target of 2 million vehicles per year by the end of
2015.