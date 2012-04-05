Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
BEIJING, April 5 General Motors said on Thursday it sold 257,944 vehicles in China in March, up 10.7 percent from a year earlier.
From January through March, sales came to 745,152 vehicles, up 8.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, it said.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group.
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
ROME, June 10 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Saturday it would not bid for the television rights to transmit Italy's Serie A soccer matches for the seasons from 2018-2021.