SHANGHAI, Sept 24 General Motors Co
expects to sell over three million vehicles in China for the
second straight year in 2014, with its premium brand forecast to
grow 40 percent, the U.S. carmaker's China President Matthew
Tsien said on Wednesday.
Tsien identified luxury, SUV and compact cars as GM's three
focus areas of growth in China, reiterating plans to launch 60
new and upgraded models through 2018 in the world's biggest
market.
"Cadillac certainly has momentum here in this country. We
believe the luxury market here will become the largest in the
world in 2016," Tsien told a media event in Shanghai,
forecasting Cadillac sales will exceed 70,000 vehicles this
year, up from last year's 50,000.
The compact car market is also an important battleground for
GM because it's the biggest segment of China's passenger car
market, Tsien said as he announced the company's cumulative
sales in China had reached 20 million units.
GM, which sells cars under brands including Chevrolet, Buick
and Cadillac, lost the top spot last year in China to German
rival Volkswagen AG.
The two firms have both announced aggressive expansion
strategies. GM plans to invest $12 billion in China from 2014 to
2017 while VW plans to spend 18.2 billion euros ($23.39 billion)
through 2018 in the country.
GM has recently introduced several new or upgraded models to
beef up its product offering, including Buick Envision,
Chevrolet Cruze and Cadillac ATS-L.
To boost its image in China, GM and Shanghai Disney Resort
have entered an agreement under which Chevrolet will become the
resort's official vehicle and will have a presence in the
planned Shanghai Disneyland.
(1 US dollar = 0.7783 euro)
