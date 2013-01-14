UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
BEIJING Jan 14 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 242,486 vehicles in the country in 2012, up 23.2 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.
The pace of growth was faster than the 9.7 percent annual rise achieved in November, thanks in part to a 41.7 percent sales gain at its car venture with partner SAIC Motor Corp .
For the full year, sales were up 11.3 percent to 2.84 million units, the company said in a statement.
GM also makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group.
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 2 A 10 percent surge over six weeks swept Japan's Nikkei stock index above the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since late 2015 on Friday, without dispelling doubts about the rally's shelf life given the outlook for automakers, banks and the yen.