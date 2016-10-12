* GM invests in maker of car-sharing app Feezu
* No deal value disclosed
BEIJING Oct 12 U.S. automaker General Motors Co
made its first investment in a Chinese car-sharing start
up, the company said on Tuesday, as its attempt to reshape
itself as a mobility solutions company spreads around the globe.
A GM spokeswoman declined to disclose the size of the
investment in Yi Wei Xing (Beijing) Technology Co Ltd, which
developed the car-rental and car-sharing app Feezu.
"This cooperation is very important to our company to
explore ride-sharing market in China," the spokeswoman said in
an email to Reuters. "It is GM's first investment in a start-up
in China related to urban mobility."
GM and other major global automakers have rushed to team up
with technology companies as services like ride hailing and car
sharing pose a threat to the traditional model of car ownership.
This year GM made a $500 million investment in U.S.
ride-hailing company Lyft, while Japan's Toyota
partnered with Uber and Germany's Volkswagen
tied up with Israel-based car-hailing firm Gett.
Yi Wei Xing did not respond to requests for comment.
Feezu, whose Chinese name translates as "micro car rental,"
allows users to rent vehicles for as little as 10 minutes. The
app differs from services like Uber and Lyft that primarily hail
cars with drivers.
In January, GM launched its Maven car-sharing service in the
U.S.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kim Coghill)