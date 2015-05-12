DETROIT May 12 General Motors Co has cut
vehicle prices in China after sales fell last month in the
world's largest automotive market.
The No. 1 U.S. car maker's joint venture with SAIC Motor
Corp set price reductions of as much as 53,900 yuan
($8,681) on 40 models across its Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac
brands, according to a statement on Tuesday on Shanghai GM's
website.
GM and its Chinese joint ventures saw sales in China slip
0.4 percent last month, as demand in its largest brands all
fell. Sales of Wuling, Buick and Chevrolet brands declined 5.1
percent, 8.5 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.
A slowing economy has weighed on domestic demand in China,
and foreign car makers also are facing more intense competition
from their Chinese rivals, especially with SUVs.
($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Christine Chan in New
York; Editing by Ted Botha)