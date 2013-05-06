BRIEF-Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share
* Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share Further company coverage:
BEIJING May 6 General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold 261,870 vehicles in the country in April, up 15.3 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Monday.
That compares with a 12.6 percent year-on-year gain in March.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
* Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Deutsche shares down 1.8 percent (Releads, adds CEO comments)