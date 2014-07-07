SHANGHAI, July 7 General Motors Co and
its Chinese joint ventures sold 257,798 vehicles in China in
June, up 9.1 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker
said on Monday.
That follows a 9.2 percent year-on-year rise in May and a
6.3 percent rise in April.
The company's sales in the first six months of the year came
to 1.73 million vehicles, up 10.5 percent from the same period a
year earlier.
GM plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and
2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing
capacity, its China president Matt Tsien said at the Beijing
auto show in April.
GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW
Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)