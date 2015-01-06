SHANGHAI Jan 6 General Motors Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold a record 3,539,970 vehicles in China in 2014, up 12 percent from the previous year, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

For the month of December, GM sold 357,375 vehicles, a rise of 31.9 percent from a year earlier.

The monthly gain followed a 5.3 percent year-on-year rise in November and a 3.2 percent rise in October.

GM has said it plans to invest $12 billion in China between 2014 and 2017 and build five more plants to ramp up its manufacturing capacity.

GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with China FAW Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh)