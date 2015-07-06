BEIJING, July 6 General Motors Co vehicle
sales in China were roughly flat for June as broad price cuts
introduced earlier in the year failed to boost demand.
GM and its Chinese joint-venture partners sold 246,066 cars
in June, virtually unchanged from the same month a year ago, the
U.S. automaker said in a statement on Monday.
That compares with a 4 percent year-on-year drop in May
sales and a 0.4 percent dip in April, when the automaker
switched to reporting retail sales rather than wholesale data
for China.
GM has largely failed to counteract sluggish auto sales so
far despite slashing prices on 40 models in May by up to 20
percent, as China's economy grows at its slowest rate in 25
years. The automaker also faces rapidly shifting tastes among
Chinese consumers, now showing a pronounced preference for
small, affordable sport-utility vehicles.
"SUVs and MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles) are growing fast but
that growth was offset by the segment shift - sales slowing in
the sedan and mini-commercial vehicle market," GM spokeswoman
Irene Shen said.
In the first six months of the year, GM sold 1.72 million
cars, up 4.4 percent from a year earlier.
For the market overall, sales for January to May rose only
2.1 percent from a year earlier, giving 2015 the slowest start
since 2012, according to the most recent statistics available
from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).
CAAM is due to report June sales for the overall market on
Friday.
($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)