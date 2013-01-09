BEIJING Jan 9 General Motors Co's China joint ventures sold 2.85 million vehicles in the country last year, up 14.7 percent from a year earlier, they said.

GM's car venture with SAIC Motor Corp sold 1.39 million cars in 2012, up 13.1 percent, while sales at the partner's mini vehicles venture in south China rose 12 percent to about 1.46 million, according to the companies' websites.

GM is expected to announce soon its overall China sales numbers, which will include imported vehicles, for December.

In 2011, GM sold 2.55 million vehicles in China, up 8.3 percent from a year earlier.