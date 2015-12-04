BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores says CEO Kathryn Bufano has resigned
* The bon-ton stores, inc. Announces management reorganization
(Corrects name of model to Envision from Enclave)
DETROIT Dec 4 By next summer, the Buick Envision small SUV will become the first General Motors Co model imported from China to be sold in the United States, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* The bon-ton stores, inc. Announces management reorganization
* Omega Protein announces first quarter 2017 financial results