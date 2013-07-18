TORONTO, July 18 About 3,000 salaried retirees
have won a class-action case against their former employer,
General Motors Co affiliate General Motors of Canada Ltd,
according to a report in the Globe and Mail newspaper.
The lawsuit relates to the U.S. auto giant's attempt to
slash the health and life insurance benefits of salaried
retirees as it scrambled to stay afloat during the financial
crisis.
The ruling could cost the company hundreds of millions of
dollars in past and future benefits that it tried to clear from
its books as it teetered toward insolvency five years ago, said
the report.
The final bill must still be worked out, but the plaintiffs'
statement of claim initially demanded about $350 million.
GM plans to appeal the ruling, the paper said.
The plaintiffs' lawyer and a spokeswoman for GM Canada were
not immediately available for comment.