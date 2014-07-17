BRIEF-Formula 1 says Ross Brawn joins as managing director of Motor Sports
* Formula 1 - Ross Brawn joins Formula 1 as managing director, motor sports; Sean Bratches joins as managing director, commercial operations
DETROIT, July 17 General Motors Co hearing in Washington: * General Motors Co CEO Barra disagrees with Sen. McCaskill's
questioning why general counsel michael millkin still has his job; barra says
she needs millikin on her team * General Motors Co CEO Barra describes Millikin as man of high
integrity * Delphi Automotive CEO says switch it made for General Motors Co
met the requirements set by the automaker * GM CEO Barra, when asked whether Delphi shared any responsibility for the
defective ignition switch, said GM was responsible * GM CEO Barra says culture change takes place over a long period of time,
company accelerating that change * Delphi CEO says the switch it made for GM was part of a larger part subsystem * GM general counsel Millikin says yes when asked whether any of the 15
employees forced out related to defective switch were given retirement
benefits or salary they had not previously earned * GM general counsel Millikin says company will not waive bankruptcy shield for
those who pursue legal claims outside the Feinberg fund
* Announces record net income of $78.4 million; declares cash dividend
* Files for stock shelf of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jjogOn] Further company coverage: