By Bernie Woodall
PONTIAC, Michigan, Oct 24 General Motors Co
said the redesigned 2014 Chevrolet Corvette that goes on
sale next year will get a new 450-horsepower V8 engine.
The engine, designated LT1, displaces 6.2 liters and is the
fifth generation of GM's "small block" V8 engine family.
Versions of the LT1 are expected to be used in other GM
products, GM sources said, including the automaker' s redesigned
2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.
In the new Corvette, the LT1 will enable the sports car to
accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in just under 4
seconds, or a few tenths of a seconds faster than the current
model, said Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer for
Corvette.
The LT1 will be "the most fuel-efficient 450-horsepower
engine on the market," GM said at a media briefing Wednesday at
its global powertrain headquarters in Pontiac, near Detroit.
This is the fifth generation of GM's small block engine,
which was introduced in 1955. The 2014 Corvette will be the
seventh generation of the iconic American sports car introduced
in 1953.
The engine press briefing was the first time GM has revealed
specific details about the 2014 Corvette, other than the new
logo which was unveiled last week.
Jordan Lee, chief engineer for the small-block V8 program,
said that the new Corvette will improve on the current model's
combined highway-city fuel economy rating of 26 miles per
gallon, but that the actual EPA rating will not be determined
until closer to the car's launch at mid-year.
Juechter said that there has been a lot of concern among the
devoted legion of Corvette fans whether the 2014 model will
remain true to the car's rich history.
"We are not going to be a shadow of our former self," said
Juechter.
The Corvette's sales are relatively low -- 10,570 through
September, according to Autodata -- but it is "truly an American
icon" largely because it is "a relatively affordable sports car
with great performance," said David E. Cole, a longtime auto
industry expert and now chairman of AutoHarvest Foundation.
Cole's father was chief engineer at Chevrolet when the
original Corvette was introduced.
The Corvette's engine will have direct fuel injection -- the
first time GM has used it in an overhead-valve engine -- and
active fuel management, a fuel-saving system that shuts off half
the cylinders when the load on the machine is light.
GM has employed the cylinder-cutoff technology in other
models, but this will be the first time it will be used in a
Corvette, said Lee.
Juechter said the engine's designers heard from Corvette
fans who were afraid GM would switch to a twin-turbo V6 instead
of a V8.
"They have had a V8 for 57 years. They want their V8," said
Juechter.
He said engineers had considered such a switch, but in the
end decided that the V8 was best for the car's performance.
The 450-horsepower figure is preliminary, and its production
figure will be determined early next year, said John Rydzewski,
a lead engineer on the small-block engine program.
The Corvette's engine will have peak torque of 450
foot-pounds at 4000 revolutions per minute, Rydzewski said.
The new Corvette engine will be made at GM's Tonawanda
Engine Plant in Tonawanda, New York, where the original 1955
small-block V8 was built. The current Corvette engine is made in
St. Catherine's, Ontario.
The Tonawanda plant recently underwent a $400-million
upgrade, which will allow for production of the LT1 engine for
the Corvette and other GM models that now have a V8, GM sources
said.
Another concern expressed Wednesday by journalists, which
included many from car enthusiast publications, was whether the
new Corvette would sound powerful.
Not to worry, said Juechter.
"You can look forward to another generation of
ground-pounding American thunder, " he said.