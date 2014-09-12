DETROIT, Sept 12 Auto dealers were told to stop
selling the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette and shipments were delayed
from the General Motors plant that makes the hot-selling
sports car while the company addresses two issues, GM said
Friday.
A public recall of the car wasn't issued, said GM, which
didn't say if a recall later would be necessary.
The company didn't say how many cars affected by these
issues were sold to consumers.
But a company spokesman said few of the Corvettes already
sold to consumers were suspected of having either of the two
issues that have temporarily halted shipments and dealer sales.
There is often a lag of several days between the discovery
of a problem and a recall triggered through U.S. safety
regulators of the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
The two issues affecting the critically acclaimed Corvette
weren't linked to any reported crashes or injuries, GM spokesman
Alan Adler said.
About 800 Corvettes at dealer lots may have been built with
only one of the two rear parking-brake cables in place and
engaged. This would be repaired by technicians if needed, GM
said.
Also, about 2,000 Corvettes would be held at the GM plant in
Bowling Green, Kentucky because a suspect part may have been
used to attach the air bag to the steering wheel, GM said.
The newest version of the iconic American sports car has
received rave reviews from a wide range of publications.
U.S. sales of about 23,500 through August this year are up
235 percent from a year ago, according to Autodata Corp.
The Wall Street Journal reported the Corvette issues on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)