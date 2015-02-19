(Adds background.)
Feb 19 General Motors Co on Thursday
named Craig Glidden, chief legal officer at chemicals company
LyondellBasell Industries NV, as general counsel,
succeeding Michael Millikin, who is retiring in July.
Glidden, 57, helped steer LyondellBasell out of bankruptcy
and through restructuring. Like GM, the chemical, plastics and
oil refining company went into bankruptcy in 2009.
LyondellBasell emerged from bankruptcy in 2010.
Glidden has been LyondellBasell's top lawyer since 2009, the
same year that Millikin, 66, became GM's chief legal counsel.
Milliken has had a 38-year career with GM.
Glidden is a graduate of the law school at Florida State
University, where he was editor-in-chief of its law review. He
received a bachelor's degree from Tulane University.
Glidden began his law career in 1983 at the firm
Shackleford, Farrior, Stallings & Evans in Florida, then joined
Texas-based corporate law firm Beirne, Maynard & Parsons in
1988, where he specialized in energy and commercial litigation,
according to a 2009 announcement from LyondellBasell about his
hiring.
Glidden launched his own law firm, Glidden Partners, in
1996, before leaving to join Texas-based petrochemical producer
Chevron Phillips Chemical in 2000. He rose to serve as general
counsel, chief legal officer and executive vice president before
joining LyondellBasell in 2009.
Milliken's legal department has been criticized over the way
it handled matters related to the automaker's defective ignition
switch, which has led to more than 50 deaths.
Last year, GM hired the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart &
Sullivan to review the company's litigation practices.
Glidden's appointment is effective March 1.
Earlier this month, when GM filed its quarterly earnings
report with federal regulators, it said Millikin would retire in
July and be available for consulting through the end of the
year.
Jeffrey A. Kaplan, 46, will succeed Glidden as chief legal
officer at LyondellBasell, the company said. He has been deputy
general counsel at LyondellBasell since December 2009. Like
Glidden, he joined the company from Chevron Phillips, where he
served in a variety of roles, including deputy general counsel,
according to a press release from LyondellBasell.
