By Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert
DETROIT, June 25 General Motors Co is
preparing to recall about 33,000 Chevrolet Cruze sedans with
potentially defective air bags made by troubled Japanese
supplier Takata Corp, the automaker said late
Wednesday.
In a crash, the driver-side air bag on the 2013-2014 Cruze
could fail to inflate, GM said.
The issue is not directly related to other problems with
Takata air bags that have led to the recall of about 10.5
million vehicles worldwide, many of them made by Honda Motor Co
and Toyota Motor Corp, including 3 million
earlier this week.
With the Cruze, GM is "moving quickly to identify the
vehicles involved, and other facts, including whether there are
any accidents or injuries, all of which will be shared" with
U.S. safety regulators, GM spokesman Jim Cain said.
GM expects to file an official recall notice "soon" with the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Cain said.
GM earlier this year recalled 21,000 Cruze sedans from model
year 2012, also equipped with Takata air bags that could fail to
inflate in a crash because of electrical problems.
GM on Wednesday had initially advised its North American
dealers not to sell new and used Cruze sedans on their lots.
Later in the day, GM said "many" of the 33,000 affected cars are
in customers' hands, and the rest with dealers.
The Cruze is GM's top-selling car in North America. GM has
built about half a million 2013-2014 model year Cruze sedans
since October 2012.
For model year 2013, GM introduced a new Takata "smart"
driver-side air bag on the Cruze, which the automaker said helps
reduce the risk of injury in crashes.
On Wednesday, Cain said that Takata air bags on some
2013-2014 Cruze sedans "may have been assembled with an
incorrect part."
Production of Cruze sedans continues at GM's plant in
Lordstown, Ohio, he said.
The latest issues with the Cruze follow a series of
safety-related problems that have plagued GM since early this
year, many of them because of air bag-related issues.
So far this year, GM has issued 44 recalls covering about 20
million vehicles globally. Among those recalls is one for older
model Chevrolet Cobalt and other GM small cars with faulty
ignition switches, which have been linked to the deaths of at
least 13 people.
(Additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by
Chris Reese, Steve Orlofsky, Cynthia Osterman and Ken Wills)