(Corrects to remove diesel reference from engine description)

DETROIT, March 28 General Motors Co said on Friday that it has told its dealers to stop selling Chevrolet Cruze small cars equipped with 1.4-liter turbo engines, but gave no reason for the decision.

In the middle of recalling 1.6 million cars to replace defective ignition switches linked to at least 12 deaths, the No. 1 U.S. automaker said the affected Cruze cars from model years 2013 and 2014 are not being recalled. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alden Bentley)