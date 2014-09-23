By Jim Finkle and Bernie Woodall
| BOSTON/DETROIT, Sept 23
BOSTON/DETROIT, Sept 23 General Motors Co
on Tuesday named an engineer to serve as its first cybersecurity
chief as the No. 1 U.S. automaker and its rivals come under
increasing pressure to better secure their vehicles against
hackers.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker promoted manager Jeff Massimilla to
the post as part of an eight-month review of its product design
and engineering, said GM Vice President of Global Product
Development Mark Reuss.
"If you look at the technologyas we put semi-autonomous and
autonomous systems into vehicles, we have to be able to look at
this at a very very critical systems level and do it defect-free
for the customer," Reuss said. "So that's the competitive
advantage we're trying to really put in place for General
Motors."
Vehicles rely on tiny computers to manage everything from
engines and brakes to navigation, air conditioning and
windshield wipers. Security experts say it is only a matter of
time before malicious hackers are able to exploit software
glitches and other vulnerabilities to try to harm drivers.
Security researchers in recent years have uncovered
vulnerabilities in those systems that they say make cars
susceptible to potentially dangerous attacks.
For example, at last year's Def Con hacking conference in
Las Vegas, security researchers Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek
exposed methods for attacking the Toyota Prius and Ford Escape.
In August of this year they published a list of the world's
"most hackable" cars.
A group of well-known hackers and security professionals in
August sent an open letter to GM and other automakers asking
them to implement basic guidelines to defend cars from cyber
attacks.
The non-profit group, known as "I am the Calvary" has
suggested that carmakers adopt a five-part cyber-safety program
to make their products less susceptible to attacks by hackers.
Egil Juliussen, an analyst with IHS Automotive, said that
the move reflects the increasing importance of cybersecurity to
the industry.
"The long-term trend is that the auto manufacturers will
have to make security part of the hardware and software
architecture," he said. "It won't make it impossible to hack,
but it will make it hard enough so that there is no financial
gain to do the hacking."
(Reporting by Jim Finkle and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)