Aug 2 General Motors Co on Thursday posted
a smaller-than-expected loss in Europe that helped the No. 1
U.S. automaker post a better-than-expected second-quarter
profit.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.49
billion, or 90 cents a share, compared with $2.52 billion, or
$1.54 a share, in the year earlier quarter. Analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected 74 cents a share.
Revenue fell to $37.6 billion from $39.4 billion a year
before as the stronger U.S. dollar hurt results. Analysts had
expected $38.58 billion.
GM reported an operating loss in its Europe unit of $361
million, compared with a profit a year earlier of $102 million.
However, that loss was smaller than some analysts had expected.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak had expected a loss of
$528 million.
Shares in GM were rose to $20.40 a share in premarket
trading from its Wednesday closing price of $19.66 on the New
York Stock Exchange.