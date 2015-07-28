(Corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect investments
through 2019, not 2018)
SAO PAULO, July 28 General Motors Co
plans to double its investment in Brazil to 13 billion reais
($3.8 billion) through 2019 and introduce a new family of
vehicles into the country, the U.S. carmaker's executives said
on Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference in Sao Paulo, Jaime Ardila,
the head of GM in South America, said the company's investment
in Brazil would be aimed at developing new technologies and
products, not in increasing capacity.
Earlier on Tuesday, GM announced it will invest $5 billion
over the next several years to develop with its Chinese partner
a new family of Chevrolet vehicles aimed at fast-growing
emerging markets.
($1 = 3.42 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)