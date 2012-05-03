FRANKFURT May 3 GM's loss-making
European brand Opel is confident it can gain market share going
forward thanks to new models like the Korean-built Mokka
subcompact SUV, Opel chief Karl-Friedrich Stracke told reporters
on Thursday.
He also said that the brand enjoyed a strong April relative
to recent months, but conceded that the overall market would not
likely see meaningful growth for the next two years.
"Next year will be pretty flat, and we will see whether the
recovery starts in 2014, '15 and '16," he said.
According to industry data from the ACEA, Opel's share of
the European market dropped to 6.6 percent in the first quarter
from 7.3 percent in the previous year.
Stracke said there was a continued "high urgency" concerning
the ongoing restructuring talks with European labour leaders,
expecting it would take another two or three more months before
they were concluded.
"We are not addressing any plant closures before 2014," he
added, referring to speculation that the Bochum and Ellesmere
Port factories could be shuttered.